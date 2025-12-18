Ram Sutar, renowned sculptor behind India’s tallest statue and other iconic works, passes away at 100

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who designed the world’s tallest statue - the Statue of Unity in Gujarat - passed away on Wednesday night (December 17) at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related illnesses. Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar at his studio in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father, Shri Ram Vanji Sutar, on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.”

The Prime Minister stated that Sutar’s works will “always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit.”

“He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti,” PM Modi added.

Early life and education

Born on February 19, 1925, in the village of Gondur, present-day Maharashtra, Ram Vanji Sutar demonstrated a love for sculpting from a young age. He studied at the famous JJ School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai and graduated as a gold medallist. Over the course of his long career, Sutar became one of India’s most respected sculptors, creating numerous large and significant public artworks.

Iconic works

Sutar is best known for the Statue of Unity, a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, located in Gujarat. Among his other famous works are the Mahatma Gandhi statue, seated in a meditative pose, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the Parliament premises in New Delhi. He was also involved in designing the under-construction Statue of Equality at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Dadar.

Awards and recognition

Throughout his career, Sutar received numerous awards. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his outstanding contributions to art. Recently, he was also awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the state’s highest civilian honour. Since he was unable to travel to Mumbai due to his age, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde visited his home in Noida to present the award, which included a memento and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Legacy and impact

Sutar’s work will continue to inspire future generations. Rajendra Jadhav of the thinktank Borderless Babasaheb said, “This is a great honour for us that the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar is being recognised.” He added, beside other projects, Sutar was also “designing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue.”

Ram Sutar leaves behind a remarkable legacy of creativity, vision, and national pride. His huge sculptures have become symbols of India’s history, culture, and spirit. He will be remembered as one of the country’s greatest sculptors.

