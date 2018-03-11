Ram temple case, Karti’s plea among Supreme Court trials this week

The Supreme Court is likely to reserve its judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge BH Loya . The top court is slated to have a busy week with many contentious cases listed for hearing.

A special bench led by CJI Dipak Misra will assemble on Wednesday to take up the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. On February 8, the bench had again granted time to the contesting parties to file the English translation of documents exhibited by them.

The court even clarified that it never intended to hear the matter on day-to-day basis and would treat it merely as a “land issue”, indicating it would not be swayed by religious conflict and violence associated with the site.

The plea of former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti, and two firms, challenging the ED’s decision to provisionally attach their properties in connection with the money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis deal will also be heard by a bench headed by justice Arun Mishra.

The court is also expected to hear a fresh contempt petition filed by an NGO against the CBI’s move to appoint additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta to represent the agency in revision cases arising out of the trial court’s judgment in the 2G scam.

A public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the allocation of government houses to former lawmakers will be taken up by justice Ranjan Gogoi’s bench. Expanding the scope of the PIL, restricted to just Uttar Pradesh till now, the court in the last hearing had sought the Centre and state’s opinion on the issue.

On Monday, the Gujarat government is expected to inform the SC whether it has taken departmental action in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case against officers convicted for botching up the investigation.

Petitions assailing the Karnataka HC order, which quashed the 2014 regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85% of the packaging space, would also be heard in the apex court.

Arguments in the Aadhaar case will continue this week and are likely to remain inconclusive.

Two cases related to homebuyers — one of Unitech and the other of Amarapalli — are also listed for hearing.