Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:18 IST

Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Friday that solution to the problem caused by a stream of the Saryu river at the place where the foundation of Ram temple is to be built would be found within a week.

A team of experts from IITs was working on it, he said.

Rai also told journalists at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office said that the temple construction would begin on January 14.

He said the temple would be built using a special combination of stone and copper to keep it intact for a long time. With this method, the cost of construction would increase manifold. Therefore, a target had been set to collect funds by approaching 11 crore people. More than four lakh VHP workers would be engaged in the task of collecting money.

He said that stones from Mirzapur were likely to be used in the temple foundation, as they were strong.

Rai said on Thursday, Karsevakpuram was cleaned for storing the stones which would reach Ayodhya from Mirzapur soon.

Coding on around 70 per cent stones, which had been shaped for temple construction in Ram Janmabhoomi Karyashala had already been done.