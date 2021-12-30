Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation

lucknow

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:34 IST

A new technique is likely to be adopted for the construction of the foundation of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple after it was halted when loose sand was found around 200 feet below the surface during testing work for its pillars.

“Engineers of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers will suggest a new technique for constructing Ram Mandir’s foundation,” said Anil Mishra, a member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been formed to oversee the temple construction.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust and Ram Mandir Construction Committee in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On September 11, the loose sand was found during a test conducted to lay the pillars below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya in August after the Supreme Court in November last year paved the way for its construction.