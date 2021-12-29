e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / VHP to start Ayodhya’s Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15

VHP to start Ayodhya’s Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15

VHP has been authorised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to collect donations for the construction

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:44 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya in September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya in September.(ANI)
         

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will begin the collection of funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 15 and donations above Rs20,000 will have to be made through cheques.

Alok Kumar, VHP’s international working president, on Tuesday said they have decided to cover 525,000 villages across the country for the drive. “The funds will be collected in a transparent way. The teams deputed to collect the funds will have to deposit the money within 48 hours in designated bank accounts. Deposits will be made in branches of Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank,” he said.

Teams of five people will carry out the collection drive from January 15 to February 27.

Also Read: Ayodhya mosque against Waqf Act, illegal under Shariyat law: AIMPLB

VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that was at the forefront of the Ram Temple movement, has been authorised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to collect donations for the construction.

The trust was formed to oversee the temple construction as the Supreme Court paved the way for it.

“Indians have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision peacefully. Ram was not against anyone so I appeal to our workers and others as well to remain peaceful. A temple and a mosque are both being constructed and the work should be carried out peacefully,” said Kumar.

tags
top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In