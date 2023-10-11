Ram temple in Ayodhya to be built with special bricks

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is being built with special bricks named after Ram. Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Artists’ Impression)(HT File)

These bricks are made with a special formula that makes them stronger and more durable than normal bricks. They are also inscribed with the words "Shri Ram 2023" to commemorate the year in which the temple is being constructed.

The bricks are being manufactured by a local brick kiln owner, Atul Kumar Singh, whose family has been making bricks for generations. Singh's grandfather, Vasudev Narayan Singh, was one of the people who donated bricks for the construction of the original Ram temple in Ayodhya in the 16th century.

Atul Kumar Singh, Shri Ram Brick Kiln Owner, said "When I visited the Ram Mindi to get information about the special brick named Shri Ram 2023, I came to know that the bricks used here were demolished along with the disputed structure in 1992. The bricks found in it were also found in the name of VNS. It was in the name of our grandfather Vasudev Narayan Singh. Today when the construction work of the temple is being done, our contribution should be like that of our ancestors and when Ram Mandir Trust contacted us and offered to make Shri Ram Brick, we accepted it and told that it is many times stronger than normal bricks" he said.

"For this, a special machine was used to strengthen the soil. A special team has been called in to knead the soil that will be used for the bricks. Before being used in construction work, these bricks were lab tested and proved to be twice as strong than normal bricks, and now these bricks have been made in the name of Shri Ram 2023. There was a contract with Larson and Turbo to buy about 8 lakh 50 thousand bricks for the construction of the temple. But now these bricks are also being used for other works on the campus," he added.

Earlier Nripendra Misra, who heads the construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the first phase of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by December 30 this year. Misra, who was also the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the temple is being constructed in three phases and the devotees will be able to enter the temple after the completion of the first phase.