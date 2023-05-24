Home / India News / Ram temple to open in January 2024, govt expedites infra work in Ayodhya

Ram temple to open in January 2024, govt expedites infra work in Ayodhya

PTI |
May 24, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready.

The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited infrastructure works in Ayodhya, including expansion of its airport and railway station, as the city prepares for the opening of the Ram temple in January next year, according to a statement.

Work is also in progress on the Ram Path, a 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat, it said.

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said. The airport and the railway station are also being expanded, it added.

These road corridors are important as these will facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple, the statement said.

The width of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will be 30 metres and the width of the Bhakti Path will be 14 metres, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited people to come for the Ram temple's opening, it said and added that he is reviewing the progress of different works regularly.

Supporting the government's initiative to develop Ayodhya, shopkeepers, without any resistance, have given the land of their shops for the construction of the "grand" temple and its other facilities, the statement said.

There has been no complaint of any irregularity in disbursement of compensation under this project, it said.

Those evicted have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes, while many shopkeepers were rehabilitated to their old places with the cooperation of owners, the statement said.

