Ram temple trust member slams Digvijaya Singh over idol remarks: ‘Never makes sense’

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Friday slammed Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for his latest controversial remarks on Ram Lalla's idol, to be consecrated at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Earlier on Friday, Digvijaya Singh claimed the idol selected for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony doesn't look like the child-like form of Lord Ram. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh(File photo)

Hitting out at the Congress leader, Kameshwar Chaupal urged people not to give importance to him and alleged that the former never talks sense.

"Don't give importance to Digvijaya Singh. He speaks in a manner that never makes sense. Digvijaya Singh, some other people with them, and Sanjay (Raut) from Mumbai… Are their questions answerable?" said Chaupal.

"Aise hi baatein karte hain. Hawa mein teer marte rehte hain," (he talks no sense)," added the trust member.

What Digvijaya Singh had said

In a post on social media X, Singh questioned the whereabouts of the Lord Ram's idol which he claimed had been kept in the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"Why was there a need for another idol? Our revered Guru Swami Swaroopanand Ji Maharaj, in Dwarka and Joshimath, also suggested that in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the idol of Lord Ram should be in a child form, cradled in Mother Kaushalya's lap. However, the current idol being consecrated doesn't seem to represent the child form," the Congress MP added.

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven-day rituals for the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony entered its fourth day on Friday since it began on January 16. The culmination of all the rituals will happen on January 22 and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated.

On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ceremony at 12.20 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries.