Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital, tweets son Chirag

Ram Vilas Paswan‘s son, Chirag said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan(PTI)
         

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, according to his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday.

Chirag also said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Through his official Twitter handle, Chirag said, “For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.”

Earlier yesterday, the LJP meeting that was scheduled to decide on whether to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) offer of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, was postponed owing to the ill health of the Union Minister.

Earlier in September, Chirag had informed that his visit to Bihar for the final discussions over seat-sharing and other formalities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might be delayed as his father was unwell.

He had then met party members and supporters urging them to be prepared for every scenario.

The confusion seems to exist in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing. While the BJP had earlier said that it will fight the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP, another NDA ally, has been demanding a larger number of seats.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7--and the counting of votes will begin on November 10.

