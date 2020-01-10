e-paper
Home / India News / Raman Singh’s aide arrested for allegedly raping minor in Raipur

Raman Singh’s aide arrested for allegedly raping minor in Raipur

BJP distanced itself from OP Gupta and claimed that Raman Singh and the party is nothing to do with accused.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:39 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
         

A personal assistant of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Raipur, police said.

“The accused OP Gupta was booked under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday night and was arrested on Thursday,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said.

The SP further said that as per the complaint, Gupta, who has been associated with the former chief minister, was sexually abusing the victim from Rajnandgaon district for last four years.

“The girl, a student of Class 11th of government girls’ school recently shifted to school’s hostel,” said the SP.

ASP Raipur Praful Thakur said that since 2016 till December 2019, Gupta sexually assaulted the girl many times.

“The victim came in contact with an NGO, which has helped her to reach the police. We are conducting medical examination of Gupta and more investigation is going on,” said ASP.

Meanwhile, BJP distanced itself from OP Gupta and claimed that Raman Singh and the party is nothing to do with accused.

“He was neither the office bearer of BJP nor a party worker. BJP has nothing to do with the accused of rape,” said Gauri Shankar Srivas, BJP spokesperson in Chhattisgarh.

