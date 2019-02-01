Ramdas Athawale wanted to recite poetry during Budget speech

Union minister Ramdas Athawale is known for his impromptu delivery of poems and couplets.

On Friday, when Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was concluding his Budget speech with a couplet in Lok Sabha, Athawale was on his feet eager to recite a poem.

He was, however, asked by BJP ministers not to disturb Goyal during his speech.

Thrice, Athawale also drew the attention of Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Budget when Goyal announced sops for middle class and farmers.

