Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil
Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute on the "first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine" against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Coronil. Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.
Releasing the scientific research paper, Ramdev emphasised its certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and said this research paper is to satisfy those who had earlier questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
Patanjali's Coronil was under scrutiny earlier due to the lack of scientific evidence and trials that could determine its efficacy in combating the deadly virus that has taken more than 156,000 lives in the country. Coronil was first advertised as a cure for the coronavirus infection but later licensed as an "immunity booster" amid the controversy over its trial data and composition.
The yoga guru said during the event that the aim of the institute is to accredit the ancient medical science of India globally by providing scientific evidence and fulfill the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in healthcare. He said while modern medicine aided the highest recovery rate and the lowest case fatality rate in the country, the credit should also be given to ayurvedic medicines and yogic lifestyle of the people of India.
"Patanjali Research Institute’s scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world," the company's dairy arm also tweeted.
The union health minister also emphasised the need of using modern scientific tools to highlight the importance of Ayurveda at the international level. Patanjali under the leadership of Acharyaji and Swamiji will help Ayurveda get the recognition it deserves at the international level, he said.
Citing the conversation between WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the global body is impressed with India's work in the field and would want to establish a global centre for Ayurveda in India, the minister added.
The minister further noted that Ayurveda's economic contribution to the country, he said during the pre-Covid era it used to contribute ₹30,000 crore to the national economy with a growth rate of 15- 20 per cent. The growth rate of Ayurveda's economy has increased to 50-90 per cent after the pandemic hit the world, with increased interest from FDI as well.
