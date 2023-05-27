Home / India News / ‘Spews nonsense everyday’: Ramdev demands Brij Bhushan's arrest

‘Spews nonsense everyday’: Ramdev demands Brij Bhushan's arrest

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 27, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Ramdev said WFI's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Yoga guru Ramdev has lent support to India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for several weeks demanding Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor, Live Hindustan reported.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (ANI file)
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (ANI file)

Ramdev said the Singh must be put behind bars.

"It is a very shameful thing that the country's wrestlers are sitting at Jantar Mantar and accusing the president of the wrestling federation of sexual misconduct. Such a person should be immediately arrested and sent behind bars. Every day, he spews nonsense every day about mothers, sisters and daughters. This is an extremely condemnable evil act, a sin," Ramdev said.

When asked about Singh not being arrested even after an FIR was registered against him by the Delhi Police, Ramdev, who was in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for a three-day yog shivir, said, “I can only give a statement. I cannot keep hold to close (him in jail).”

"I am capable of answering all questions politically. I am not intellectually bankrupt. I am not mentally or intellectually handicapped, I do have a vision for the country," India Today quoted Ramdev as saying.

"When I make statements from a political viewpoint, the matter turns slightly topsy turvy and there is a thunderstorm," Ramdev added.

Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

On Thursday, Singh said the law is being “misused” and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
jantar mantar brij bhushan sharan singh sexual harassment ramdev + 2 more
jantar mantar brij bhushan sharan singh sexual harassment ramdev + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out