Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali remarks row: Parliamentary panel to hear case on October 10. What's its role?

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 05:23 PM IST

On October 10, the panel will hear BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's testimony on the communal remarks case.

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will hold its first meeting next week to hear the matter in connection with the row involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Parliament during the special session. The BJP MP will give oral evidence to the panel on October 10, according to the agenda of the meeting.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.
"Oral evidence of Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MP, for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission' in the House," the notice said.

Also read: BSP MP writes to PM Modi, seeks ‘punishment’ for Bidhuri over slurs in house

Parliamentarians from Opposition parties wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri after the BJP MP used communally objectionable comments against Ali inside the Parliament on September 22. Whereas, the BJP members accused the BSP MP of making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘running commentary’.

What is the Privileges Committee's role in the case?

After complaints from several Opposition MPs, the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the incident.

There Privileges Committees in both the Houses of the Parliament. In the Lower House, the Speaker appoints a 15-member panel to probe into matters related to the breach of privileges by the House members. The committee is responsible to determine whether a breach was committed and suggest appropriate action in its report.

In the recent case, the panel will review the incident and examine the matter, following which, it will make recommendations ‘as it may deem fit’. The committee may call parties from both sides to testify on the matter. The timeline for the panel to present its report is not fixed.

Members in Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha

In the current panel, eight members are from the ruling BJP and party MP Sunil Kumar Singh is its acting chairperson. Whereas, YSRCP, BJD, Congress, Shiv Sena, AITC and DMK have one member each.

  1. Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP
  2. Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP
  3. Chandra Prakash Joshi, BJP
  4. Ganesh Singh, BJP
  5. Dilip Ghosh, BJP
  6. Narenbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadiya, BJP
  7. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP
  8. Raju Bista, BJP
  9. Talari Rangaiah, YSRCP
  10. Achyutananda Samanta, BJD
  11. Kalyan Banerjee, AITC
  12. Omprakash Bhupalsingh, Shiv Sena
  13. Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, DMK
  14. Suresh Kodikunnil, Congress

