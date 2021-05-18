Home / India News / Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold meeting with VCs of Central Universities on Tuesday
Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold meeting with VCs of Central Universities on Tuesday

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid Covid-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

