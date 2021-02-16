Ramlala gets first set of khadi silk garments on Basant Panchami today
Fashion designer Manish Tripathi has designed khadi silk garments for the idol of Ramlala, the child Lord Ram, at Ayodhya in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh’s Khadi and Village Industries Board, an official said.
“[Uttar Pradesh] Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday unveiled the Project Ramalala garments at his official residence... Ramlala will get the first set of these clothes--yellow in colour--today [Tuesday] on the occasion of Basant Panchami,” said the board’s additional chief secretary. He added clothes of colours signifying a particular day in a week have been prepared.
In a statement, the board said it is proud to announce that women artisans have made the outfits from handwoven and handspun khadi.
Tripathi said during Lord Ram’s times, garments were made of handwoven fabrics. “Why should gods wear polyester? Khadi is the most ethical fabric and environmentally friendly.” Tripathi, who is from Lucknow and an alumnus of New Delhi’s National Institute of Fashion Technology, said he would like to see all temples shift to khadi garments for idols. :...[It] would further promote the use of khadi.”
Tripathi said each day of the week is associated with a particular colour, derived from a planet or its dedication to a deity in the Hindi pantheon. “Embracing the colours of the week aligns and harnesses the subtle power of these influences on the mind, body, and emotions.”
He said red is the colour of Tuesday but because of Basant Panchami, yellow has been chosen for the day. “Otherwise, the normal scheme of colours that Ramlala would wear is white on Mondays, red on Tuesdays, green on Wednesdays, yellow on Thursdays, cream on Friday, blue on Saturdays, and pink on Sundays.”
