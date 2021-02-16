UP woman set aside ₹5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
- Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause.
Krishna Dixit, an 80-year-old woman from Kanpur, donated a little over ₹51,000 for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She collected the amount by putting aside ₹5 daily for the last 28 years, said her family members.
“I continued saving five rupees a day till date. I am happy I did my bit,” she said. It was in 1992 that she began saving ₹5 per day for the Ram temple construction.
A resident of Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur, Dixit recently handed over her savings to the prantiya pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shri Ram for Ayodhya Ram temple construction.
Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause. Since not more than ₹20,000 can be accepted in cash, Krishna’s contribution, collected over the years, was first deposited into her son Gaurang’s bank account before a cheque could be issued to the RSS leader, said Omendra Awasthi of VHP.
“There are so many mothers who are devoted completely to nation-building and playing the role of Jijabai,” said Shri Ram.
Dixit’s family’s total contribution to Ram temple construction was ₹130,900, which included her grandson Namit Dixit’s first month’s salary, kept aside a year ago, especially for this purpose, said Krishna.
“My family was associated with the Ram temple movement since the beginning; I always, like millions of Indians wished to see the Ram temple at his birthplace,” Krishna said.
