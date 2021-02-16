IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman set aside 5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP woman set aside 5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

  • Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as 10 for the cause.
READ FULL STORY
By Haider Naqvi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Krishna Dixit, an 80-year-old woman from Kanpur, donated a little over 51,000 for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She collected the amount by putting aside 5 daily for the last 28 years, said her family members.

“I continued saving five rupees a day till date. I am happy I did my bit,” she said. It was in 1992 that she began saving 5 per day for the Ram temple construction.

A resident of Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur, Dixit recently handed over her savings to the prantiya pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shri Ram for Ayodhya Ram temple construction.

Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as 10 for the cause. Since not more than 20,000 can be accepted in cash, Krishna’s contribution, collected over the years, was first deposited into her son Gaurang’s bank account before a cheque could be issued to the RSS leader, said Omendra Awasthi of VHP.

“There are so many mothers who are devoted completely to nation-building and playing the role of Jijabai,” said Shri Ram.

Also Read: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives 1,511 crore in contributions

Dixit’s family’s total contribution to Ram temple construction was 130,900, which included her grandson Namit Dixit’s first month’s salary, kept aside a year ago, especially for this purpose, said Krishna.

“My family was associated with the Ram temple movement since the beginning; I always, like millions of Indians wished to see the Ram temple at his birthplace,” Krishna said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayodhya ram temple ram temple in ayodhya construction of ram mandir rss vhp
Close
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP woman set aside 5/day for 28 years for Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction

By Haider Naqvi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as 10 for the cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Chaudhary also accused the government of not paying sugarcane farmers' pending dues. (PTI Photo)
Jayant Chaudhary also accused the government of not paying sugarcane farmers' pending dues. (PTI Photo)
lucknow news

RLD hits out at Yogi Adityanath government for not increasing sugarcane SAP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary alleged that the government wanted to decrease the SAP this year but could not dare do this because of ongoing farmers’ agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi(Twitter/narendramodi)
A formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi(Twitter/narendramodi)
lucknow news

PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:16 AM IST
  • BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
READ FULL STORY
Close
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted in support of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded her release. “People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are being spread through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced,” she wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A World Bank report on the financial impact of road mishaps on families in four states can come in handy for policymakers.(PTI)
A World Bank report on the financial impact of road mishaps on families in four states can come in handy for policymakers.(PTI)
lucknow news

Over 83% of UP families hit by road mishap see dip in income: World Bank report

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Almost 50% of low-income households in Uttar Pradesh had to arrange for a loan, as opposed to 10.9% of the high-income households to deal with the financial fallout of the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

Over 83% of UP’s poor households report income loss after road accident

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The World Bank report released by union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari highlights the disproportionate impact of a road crash on poor households that pushes them into a vicious cycle of poverty and debt
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam, in Prayagraj ,on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam, in Prayagraj ,on Thursday. (ANI)
lucknow news

In wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s frequent visits to UP, BJP plans farmer outreach

By Manish Chandra Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The BJP is planning a series of pro-farmer meetings that would include small, rural gatherings. Besides, some Jat leaders could be given prominence in the party, say people in the know
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
lucknow news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)(PTI)
Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)(PTI)
lucknow news

Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Yadav also claimed that the anger among the public against the BJP is building and people are ready for a change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
lucknow news

Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
"We are working with various religious leaders for the modern development of the place with such a cultural and spiritual heritage. A committee is created to implement the policies of development also," Adityanath said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hitting out at the BJP, the former ally of the saffron party said, "They name Mughalsarai station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, write Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the statue of Sardar Patel and also write Prithviraj Chauhan, we have no problems with that. Why do they have a problem in writing the name of Rajbhar after Suheldev." (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
Hitting out at the BJP, the former ally of the saffron party said, "They name Mughalsarai station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, write Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the statue of Sardar Patel and also write Prithviraj Chauhan, we have no problems with that. Why do they have a problem in writing the name of Rajbhar after Suheldev." (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
lucknow news

SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The former Uttar Pradesh minister also claimed that owing to the intense hardwork of SBSP workers over the past few decades, almost all the political parties in the country, the Centre and state governments are celebrating the birth anniversary of Suheldev Rajbhar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Such was the impact that the truck overturned after the accident.(HT Photo)
Such was the impact that the truck overturned after the accident.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • The fatal accident took place early morning near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six people, out of which five were from the same family, were visiting Jaipur from Lucknow.(ANI/Twitter)
The six people, out of which five were from the same family, were visiting Jaipur from Lucknow.(ANI/Twitter)
lucknow news

6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI )
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI )
lucknow news

UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Registration for two housing projects of Ansal API Ltd in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow has been cancelled.(Source: Sushant Golf City website)
Registration for two housing projects of Ansal API Ltd in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow has been cancelled.(Source: Sushant Golf City website)
real estate

2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP