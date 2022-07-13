Ranchi: 4 labourers buried under rubble after under-construction subway caved in

Four labourers were buried under rubble after a portion of an under-construction subway near Pradhankhunta railway station caved in on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Monday when earth caved in trapping around half a dozen labourers working around 10 feet below the railway line in Dhanbad division of the East Central railway zone.

Also Read: Dozens feared trapped after Russian strike on Ukraine apartment building

Confirming the development, senior divisional commercial manager Akhilesh Pandey said, “Four persons were trapped due to mud sliding when box pushing was being done at the under-construction LHS (limited height subway). We would adequately compensate the labourers.”

Senior railway and government railway police (GRP) officials rushed to the spot and rescue operation was launched in which two trapped labourers were pulled out safely.