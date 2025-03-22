Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi: Tribal groups call for bandh over flyover ramp near sacred Sarna Sthal

ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 02:04 PM IST

 The tribal outfits have demanded that the ramp built as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project from the Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli, be removed.

Tribal organisations in Ranchi on Saturday called a bandh in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, against the construction of a flyover near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal site.

Tribal people block the Ranchi-Jamshedpur road during Ranchi bandh in protest against the construction of a flyover near a Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site.(PTI)
Tribal people block the Ranchi-Jamshedpur road during Ranchi bandh in protest against the construction of a flyover near a Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site.(PTI)

The tribal outfits have demanded that the ramp built as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project from the Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli, be removed.

Also Read | Jharkhand man, 3 children found dead at home, police suspect murder-suicide

Ranchi's Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said that the situation is normal and the police administration is prepared.

"We received information about traffic congestion in the Lowadih and Kanke areas. Efforts are being made to speak with them and clear the roads. A few people had also come near Birsa Chowk to facilitate the bandh, they too have been spoken to and removed from there. The overall situation is normal. Police administration is prepared, extra deputation has been made and patrolling is being done."

Also Read | Efforts on to settle issue of recovery of royalty, tax dues with certain states: Centre to SC

The protestors were seen burning tyres and blocking roads in the city.

Given the bandh call, Ranchi Police have made elaborate security arrangements.

The Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli is considered to be sacred for the tribals in Jharkhand and they want the ramp to be removed as vehicles would be using the ramp for movement, impacting the sanctity of the place and also leading to congestion there.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On