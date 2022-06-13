Ranchi violence: Internet restored, curfew lifted in several parts of city

Life limped back to normal in Jharkhand’s capital city as internet services were restored and curfew lifted in many areas on Sunday after violent protests left two dead and over a dozen seriously wounded on June 10.

Ranchi police registered 25 first information reports related to the violence on Friday and the district administration lifted prohibitory orders from major parts of the city. The state home department allowed internet services from 4am on Sunday, 32 hours after it was discontinued to prevent rumourmongering following the violent clashes.

“The subdivisional magistrate has issued fresh orders and now prohibitory orders would remain in place on in areas under six police station limits, including Kotwali, Hindprihi, Daily Market, Chutia, Lower Chutia and Doranda. Even in this area people are allowed to buy necessary things from shops between 1pm to 5pm,” Ranchi deputy commisioner Chhavi Ranjan said. “However, not more than four people should assemble at any shop at a given moment. Internet services have been resumed from 4am.”

Prohibitory orders were earlier imposed in 12 police precincts.

Meanwhile, district police have filed several cases related to the violence. A special investigation team is investigating all aspects of the violence, Ranchi’s senior superintendent of police Surendra Jha said.

“In total, 25 FIRs have been filed related to the incident against 22 named persons and hundreds unidentified others. Our SIT is probing the case with the analysis and technical wing,” Jha said. “We are going through all the relevant footage and other aspects to identify the culprits. I assure people that strictest possible action would be taken against the accused based on proof, and no innocent need to worry.”

Police had no option but to use force to control the situation on Friday, Jha said.

“I have spoken to several stakeholders. Responsible community leaders and organisations had not given any permission to organise the protest. So we are identifying who were these antisocial elements behind it and what direct or indirect role they played in the incident,” the police officer said. “Internet services have been restored. But we warn people about its misuse, as we are keeping tabs of all social media platforms.”

Two persons died and over a dozen, including policemen, were injured in the violent protests on Mahatma Gandhi road following Friday prayers. The protestors demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma, the suspended spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party for her comments against Prophet Mohammed.