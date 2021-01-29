Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk
- Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
In a surprising reversal of fortune, millionaire Elon Musk failed to stop a defamation lawsuit filed by Indian American graduate student Randeep Hothi. Hothi is a stringent critic of Musk and Tesla and was under the billionaire's scanner for two incidents -- a confrontation with a security guard at the company's Fremont plant and for posting photos of a Tesla car that Hothi claimed was following him around California.
Who is Randeep Hothi?
Randeep Hothi is a doctoral candidate in Asian languages and cultures at the University of Michigan and a frequent critic of Tesla. Hothi is interested in Sikh Studies, specifically on how the Sikh diaspora interacts with the world around them. He describes himself as “Investigating/Reporting on corporate fraud. Currently focusing on Tesla. DMs open for fellow travelers, reporters, whistleblowers, etc” on his Twitter profile.
Hothi is a 2009 graduate of t University of California, Berkeley, and his parents live in Fremont, where Tesla also has its auto plant. Hothi is part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla, this often leads to Twitter wars and online trolling. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals tag themselves with the hashtag $TSLAQ.
Members of the TSLAQ tweet from anonymous accounts under pseudonyms. Hothi tweeted under the alias ‘@skabooshka’, but in 2018 his and his brother’s identities were revealed online by another anonymous account, which since the revelation hasn’t tweeted anything. His brother worked at Tesla’s rival firm Volkswagen reported Bloomberg but is no longer associated with them.
In 2019, Musk tweeted to Volkswagen about Hothi’s brother’s connection to the company, inviting speculation and racist attacks against Hothi and his family. After Musk's tweet to Volkswagen about Hothi’s brother’s connections to the company, Hothi too took to Twitter. “This is my promise. Tesla is a zero. @Elon Musk will go to prison,” he tweeted on April 20, 2019.
What does this win mean for Hothi?
Hothi hadn’t tweeted about Tesla since April last year due to the litigation. “The pendency of Tesla’s lawsuit against me makes it prudent for me to say little on Twitter at present,” he tweeted to his followers. After Judge Julia Spain’s judgment upheld his defamation suit against Musk, a possible return to Twitter might be on the cards for Hothi. He has demystified a lot of Tesla’s claims. He once flew a drone by a Tesla assembly tent to show that cars were being assembled inside by hand and not through automation as Musk had originally said. For Hothi and many others in the TSLAQ alliance, who have been crowdfunding to cover his legal fees, this win is no small suit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana BJP lawmaker gets 1-year jail term for assaulting policeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli embassy blast in Delhi: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast near Israeli embassy: CRPF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk
- Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Customs to question Kerala Speaker for alleged role in dollar smuggling case
- Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Listen carefully, farmers won't stop protests: Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Rifles to relocate bases from Aizawl, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Repeal farm laws, put them in a wastebasket': Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana now has its own brand of drinking water, calls it Mission Bhagiratha
- In a bid to encourage people to drink only tap water, instead of running after branded and packaged drinking water, the Telangana government has come up with this unique idea of creating its own brand and calling it “Mission Bhagiratha.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
83-year-old cave-dwelling seer donates ₹1 crore for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
- The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox