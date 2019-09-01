Rape accused commits suicide in MP police custody

india

A 22-year-old rape accused allegedly hanged himself in a community health centre (CHC) in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

A resident of Bada Malehra town, Veerendra Lodhi, the deceased, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl.

Jaiaraj Kuber, Chhatarpur additional SP, said, “Veerendra Lodhi was taken to the community health centre for collecting DNA sample on Friday evening. Lodhi went inside the toilet and committed suicide by using his scarf. When he didn’t come out, police broke the door of the toilet and found him hanging.”

Prem Lal Lodhi, father of the accused, said, “My son can’t commit suicide as he was confident of his innocence. Police informed us in the morning while my son died in the night. Why did they take so much time to inform us? My son was killed in police custody.”

Demanding action against police personnel, Prem Lal refused to take the body. Chhatarpur SP Tilak Singh suspended two constables for dereliction of duty. A magisterial inquiry was ordered in the case.

