Rape accused guns down 17-year-old victim in UP's Basti

LUCKNOW: A 22-year-old man, wanted by the police for raping a 17-year-old, shot dead the victim early on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, officers said, adding they are now on the lookout for the absconding accused.

According to the police, around 1 am on Tuesday, the accused entered the victim’s house through its back door and fired two shots at the girl — one in the head and another in the neck — while she was sleeping next to her brother.

The accused also assaulted and threatened the brother. When the girl’s mother, who was sleeping outside, confronted the attacker, he also fired at her but missed.

Basti additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shyamakant said the family identified the accused, and teams have been formed to apprehend him.

“The man, a resident of the same village as the victim, had drugged and raped the girl in December last year and took photos and made videos of the act, which he threatened to make public. He had even posted some of them on social media on December 16. The family then lodged a complaint, and the police registered an FIR on December 17 against the accused at Kalwari police station under POCSO Act and IT Act. The accused had been on the run since then,” said Shyamakant.

The girl’s father works in Punjab while she lived with her mother and brother, and was preparing for the UP Board exams, police added.