Rape accused lynched by women in Tripura

The 45-year-old man was accused of raping a five-year-old girl after luring her to a forest area on Tuesday.
A group of women blocked the highway protesting against the rape of the minor girl and later they spotted the accused and allegedly beat him up badly. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 10:40 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A 45-year-old man accused of raping a five-year-old girl, was allegedly lynched by a group of women at Gandacherra in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, who earlier spent eight years in prison over murder charges, allegedly lured the minor girl, who had come to a religious function with her mother, to a nearby forest and attempted to rape her on Tuesday, said police officers who are aware of the case.

Hearing the girl’s cry, a few villagers came to the spot and found her but the accused had fled.

Protesting against the incident, a group of women blocked Gandacherra-Amarpur highway this morning. Later, they spotted the man and allegedly beat him up badly.

“ The man succumbed to his injuries at hospital where he was undergoing treatment after the incident. We are investigating the matter, “ said the officer in-charge of Gandacherra police station, P. Datta.

Later, the police at Gandacherra station took a suo moto case with charges of murder. In their preliminary investigation, four persons were interrogated, but none has been arrested so far.

