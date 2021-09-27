Rape survivor booked for murder of her newborn child

A 14-year-old girl, who became pregnant after she was allegedly gangraped by five people, was booked on charges of murder after she allegedly threw her newborn into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar, police said on Monday.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped over several months. The incident was reported to police after the survivor and the prime accused, her cousin, allegedly threw the infant into a well on Saturday.

The girl was booked for murder, and five others — including two minors — were arrested for the alleged gang rape and murder of the child, police said. The girl was sent to a juvenile home on Monday.

The child’s body was retrieved from the well. When questioned, the girl broke down and told the police she was raped between October 2020 and May 2021,

“When she learnt about her pregnancy, her cousin took her to a quack who reportedly gave her pills for an abortion. Despite consuming the pills, the girl gave birth to a girl at home,” he said.

The girl largely lived alone as her mother died three years ago and her father is a migrant labourer, police said. She was produced before a juvenile court on Monday and sent to a juvenile home.