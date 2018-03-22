Raped by uncle, 13-year-old gets pregnant in Ambala

A 13-year-old girl got pregnant after her maternal aunt’s husband allegedly raped her repeatedly at Jagumajra village in Shahzadpur tehsil, 30 km from Ambala.

On the complaint of district child welfare officer Mega Singla, police on Thursday arrested the accused while his wife and a doctor have also been named in the complaint.

The victim belongs to West Bengal and is five months pregnant, said police.

The case has surfaced just eight months after similar plight of a 10-year-old Chandigarh girl made national headlines. The Supreme Court had refused permission to abort her 32-week foetus in July last year. The medical limit is 20 weeks.

The complaint stated that as the 13-year-old’s mother was finding it difficult to bring her up following her father’s death, her maternal grandmother left her in the care of her aunt seven months ago. The girl doesn’t understand Hindi and was not admitted to school. As she remained at home, her uncle allegedly started molesting her.

When the girl complained of pain in her abdomen, the aunt took her to a doctor, who found she was pregnant. But both the aunt and doctor remained mum, stated the complaint.

The victim was rescued by the child welfare team when she informed her neighbours.

Assistant sub-inspector Devi Chand of the Shahzadpur police station said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Investigations are on,” he said.