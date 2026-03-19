‘Rare’ system brings rain, winter-like chill in Delhi, yellow warning issued: ‘Sweater weather alert’

Weather experts described the weather system bringing rain over North India as rare, giving more details on the unusual nature of this system. “An unusual Western Disturbance has reached North India. Its structure is quite different. A trough is situated in a straight line spanning thousands of kilometers, which is generally very rare. It has the capacity to create very strong thunderstorms and thunderclouds, so be cautious and follow IMD,” said Dr. Pradeep, who describes himself as a climate scientist, on X.

Strong winds of up to 68 km/h swept across parts of the city, followed by short but intense spells of rain. Within just an hour, temperatures plunged sharply - from around 29 degrees Celsius to nearly 19 degrees Celsius - catching residents off guard and disrupting normal life, including flight operations at Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) Airport.

The change was triggered by an active western disturbance over northwest India, which intensified rapidly on Wednesday evening.

Delhi witnessed a dramatic shift in weather on Wednesday, as sudden rain, gusty winds, and a steep drop in temperatures due to these brought back a winter-like chill to the capital that was warming up to welcome the summer season.

Highlighting the rarity of the temperature dip, Dahiya posted on X on Wednesday, "Rare #Coldday conditions expected on 20th March amid rains in #Delhi NCR #Haryana #Punjab #Chandigarh #Rajasthan & w #UttarPradesh as maximum temperatures are likely in the range of 16 to 22°c at most cities. Would be 10 to 15°c below normal for the day. Bring your woolens out again! ??"

The impact is expected to be far from over. Forecasts suggest multiple spells of rain and gusty winds over the next couple of days, keeping temperatures well below the seasonal average. In fact, conditions may resemble peak winter more than mid-March, according to Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman.

“Get ready for January kind of rains on 19th and 20th March, Sweater weather alert! Moderate to heavy rains, thundershowers and sudden drop in temperatures to a range of 18-24°c maxtemp expected in #Delhi NCR #Chandigarh #Haryana #Punjab #Rajasthan & #UttarPradesh on 20th March. Heavy snowfall accumulation predicted for #Himalayas. Dont pack your jackets yet, might need it for a day or two,” Dahiya said in another post on X.

Yellow alert issued, peak intensity likely on Friday The sudden cooling has already been evident across Delhi-NCR, with several areas recording light to moderate rainfall and a noticeable chill in the air. Weather experts say the peak intensity of this system is likely to be felt on Friday, March 20, with overcast skies, thunderstorms, and further dips in temperature.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, forecasting multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph. The maximum temperature, which was 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday — two degrees above normal — was expected to drop to 28–30 degrees Celsius on Thursday and further to 26–28 degrees Celsius by Friday.

“We will see multiple spells of light rain across Delhi-NCR on Thursday and Friday. This will keep the maximum temperature in check, likely below 32°C even over the weekend,” an earlier HT report quoted an IMD official as saying, adding that light rain may continue late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet, said the western disturbance will have a sustained cooling effect. “Peak intensity is likely on Friday, with overcast skies and ample rain. The maximum should dip below 30 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Dahiya one detailed update described the ongoing conditions, "Delhi NCR cools down big time!

#DelhiRains brought a significant dip in temperatures from a 33°c in the evening to a range of 18-20°c within 3 hours.

This is just the first spell of rain and stroms, one to two spells of rains and thundershowers are expected tomorrow. The peak spell of Friday will bring down maximum temperature to wintery range of 20-23°c in #Delhi NCR & north #India. Its like winters coming back!"

Another advisory reinforced the unusual timing and intensity of the rainfall, stating, "Get ready for January kind of rains on 19th and 20th March, Sweater weather alert!

Moderate to heavy rains, thundershowers and sudden drop in temperatures to a range of 18-24°c maxtemp expected in #Delhi NCR #Chandigarh #Haryana #Punjab #Rajasthan & #UttarPradesh on 20th March.

Heavy snowfall accumulation predicted for #Himalayas. Dont pack your jackets yet, might need it for a day or two :)"

With a yellow alert issued and more rain expected, Delhiites are being advised to stay prepared for sudden weather changes. What began as a brief evening storm has now turned into a broader spell of unseasonal rain - one that has not only cooled the city but also briefly brought back the feel o