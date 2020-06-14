e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura

Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura

The two hog badgers were shifted to the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, the largest sanctuary in the state.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The two baby hog badgers were found near a village in Dhalai district of Tripura.
The two baby hog badgers were found near a village in Dhalai district of Tripura.(HT PHOTO)
         

For the first time ever, a rare species of hog badgers was found in Tripura at a village in Dhalai district, over 90 kilometres east of Agartala, a forest official said on Sunday.

The hog badgers, scientifically known as ‘ Arctonyx Collaris’ are listed as an endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) , said Tapojyoti Debbarma, sub divisional forest officer (SDFO) of Ambassa.

“Three hog badger babies were recovered from a forest in Salema village by some local villagers on Saturday. They later informed the forest officials and handed them to us. We shifted them to Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary where they are being cared for. This is for the first time that we have spotted hog badgers in the state,” he said.

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, located nearly 25 kilometres from Agartala, is the biggest of the four sanctuaries in the state.

In India, hog badgers are found in the Northeast across a range of terrain including grasslands, mountains, tropical and evergreen forests.

tags
top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In