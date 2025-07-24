Rashid to approach HC over travel cost to Parl

Jailed Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh(Engineer Rashid), who was granted custody parole to attend Parliament between July 24 and August 4, is set to approach the Delhi high court for interim bail and the exorbitant fee charged by prison authorities for his travel from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Parliament, family members and his party officials said. On March 25 , a special NIA court allowed Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror case, to attend Parliament on the condition that he would bear travel expenses. (HT PHOTO)

Rashid, who represents the Baramulla constituency was issued a bill of ₹874816( ₹1.45 lakh per day) for travel and security expenses for the six days when he attended Parliament in March when he was given similar parole. The parole this time is for 12 days.

“How can we pay over ₹1 lakh per day for travel from Tihar jail to the Parliament. My father wants to do his constitutional duty by attending Parliament and taking part in the discussions. He (Engineer Rashid) has ailing parents who are on daily medicine. It is not feasible and is unaffordable. We will approach the high court seeking relief. Also he is just an accused and not a convict,” Rashid’s son Abrar said.

“The fee imposed is unjustified. When they take prisoners for trial or medical checkup, they do not send such bills,” he added.

On March 25 , a special NIA court allowed Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror case, to attend Parliament on the condition that he would bear travel expenses, return to jail in the evening and not have access to cell phones or speak to the press. The amount was not specified by the court. In February and March when he attended Parliament proceedings, a Delhi police team escorted him from the jail to the Parliament and handed him to the CISF personnel inside the house. The CISF is incharge of Parliament security. After the day’s proceedings, he was taken back by the police team to jail 3 inside Tihar where he is lodged.

Rashid, an Independent MP and President of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), has been in jail since August 9, 2018 after being arrested by NIA. The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has in the past objected to Rashid’s plea for bail, because he is facing very serious charges under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The agency has also said that Rashid was involved in the activities of various terrorist and secessionist groups, including the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e- Taiba, in waging war against the Government of India

Inam un Nabi, spokesperson of Rashid’s AIP party, said that the family arranged the money through crowd funding in February and March. “The courts have in the past granted him interim bail to campaign. It was even extended then. No such fee was imposed. There is a discussion related to Operation Sindoor scheduled in Parliament. Baramulla, which the MP represents, includes the LOC region which was the most affected. If such a high fee is imposed in the name of travel conveyance and security, how can he take part in the Parliament proceedings?”

HT reached out to the Tihar authorities but did not get a comment.