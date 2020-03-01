e-paper
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana's new editor

Rashmi Thackeray is the Mumbai chief minster Uddhav Thackeray’s wife.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray.(ANI )
         

Rashmi Thackeray has taken over as the editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, from party boss and chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Rashmi Thackeray is the chief minster’s wife.

The last page of the Sunday edition of the Marathi-language newspaper printed Rashmi Thackeray’s name as the editor, effectively making an announcement of the development.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut will remain as its executive editor.

Uddhav Thackeray was Saamana’s editor since 2012 when the then Sena chief and his father Bal Thackeray died. He resigned as the editor of Saamana on November 28, 2019, before taking the oath as the chief minister.

Bal Thackeray, who edited magazine Marmik as well as Saamana until his death in November 2012, was the founding editor of the mouthpiece.

Saamana was founded on January 23, 1988, as a means to convey Bal Thackeray’s views to the people of Maharashtra. It also has a Hindi edition.

It remains the platform through which Shiv Sena puts out its stand on political and development issues in Maharashtra and across the country and its views on other current events through editorials.

