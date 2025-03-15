Rashtrapati Bhavan to host Purple Fest 2025 on March 21

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will host the Purple Fest 2025 following the vision of President Droupadi Murmu to promote inclusion and accessibility of persons with disabilities (PwDs) on March 21. President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

The first Purple Fest at Rashtrapati Bhavan, inspired by the success of Purple Fest Goa 2023, was held in 2024. It attracted over 10,000 persons with disabilities and received recognition for raising awareness and promoting disability rights.

The Purple Fest 2025 will offer a range of activities focused on empowerment and inclusion, people familiar with the matter said.

The event will feature interactive experiences, cultural showcases, sports competitions, and skill-building workshops. Visitors can explore the gardens of Amrit Udyan, which will be open exclusively for persons with disabilities. Groups of PwDs, along with students from special and inclusive schools, will participate in this experience.

The Purple Fun zone will host interactive games and activities, with stalls organised by disability rights and accessibility organisations. This zone aims to provide stimulating and educational experiences while promoting inclusion. Purple Cafe will offer food prepared by chefs with disabilities, providing visitors with a unique dining experience that supports inclusion.

Purple Kaleidoscope will feature art created by artists with disabilities. The gallery will showcase accessible paintings and photographs, promoting understanding and appreciation of their work. The Purple Live Experience Zone will offer games, dance workshops, and cultural performances by artists with disabilities, helping visitors engage with disability awareness.

Purple Sports will include sports activities such as wheelchair basketball, blind football, and boccia. These events will demonstrate the role of sports in breaking barriers and promoting teamwork. The Abilympics will bring together top talent from across the country in 12 trades, showcasing the professional skills of PwDs.

Purple Books, Movies & Canvas will give aspiring writers, directors, and photographers the chance to meet professionals in their fields. The festival will conclude with a cultural evening attended by President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, featuring performances by artists with disabilities.