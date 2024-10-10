Ratan Tata death | S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman mourn icon: 'End of an era'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday morning offered condolences on the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. He said his death is the end of an era. Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has died at age 86.(AFP file photo)

"The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation. Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om Shanti," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Ratan Tata was a philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society,” he said in a post on X.

His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said.

"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

Ratan Tata died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.

The Maharashtra government has announced state mourning over his death. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.

CM Eknath Shinde said that the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

With inputs from ANI, PTI