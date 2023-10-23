Rath prabhari row explained: How a circular triggered Centre vs Opposition

A controversy erupted on Sunday after BJP's plan to depute bureaucrats in an election campaign to highlight the government's achievements went viral on social media. While Congress has accused the saffron party of “politicising” the bureaucracy, BJP leaders are “baffled” with Congress' objection. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him withdraw the campaign. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (L). BJP president JP Nadda (R).

Who are 'rath prabharis'?

The Centre has planned to depute joint secretaries, directors and deputy directors as district “rath prabharis” in a campaign to highlight achievements of the past nine years of the central government. In a circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes dated October 18, it cited a letter from agriculture secretary regarding “showcasing/ celebration of achievements of the last 9 years of Government of India through “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” proposed to be organised across the country for disseminating information, awareness and extending services at Gram Panchayat level from 20 November 2023 to 25 Jan 2024.”

“Nomination of officers of the rank of joint secretary/ director/ deputy secretary pertaining to various services for deployment as district rath prabharis (Special Officers) at each 765 districts covering 2.69 lakh gram panchayats in the country,” the circular read which went viral on social media.

It added, “In order to coordinate for the preparations, planning, execution, monitoring of the Rath Yatra, they have decided to deploy Joint Secretaries/ Director/ Deputy Secretaries of Govt of India as Rath Prabharis (Special Officers),” asking for nomination of 15 officers from the Delhi region.

What is the Opposition saying?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to PM Modi urging to withdraw the circular and said that it is of “grave concern” for multiple reasons. Alleging that officers are being deputed for "marketing activity" of the incumbent government, Kharge wrote, “It is a clear violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity…While it is acceptable for government officers to disseminate information, to make them 'celebrate' and 'showcase' achievements blatantly turns them into political workers of the ruling party.”

He added, “The fact that only 'achievements' of the last nine years are being considered, gives away the fact that this is a transparently political order in the run-up to the five state elections and the general elections of 2024.”

Kharge also referred to another order of the Ministry of Defence from October 9, 2023, directing soldiers on annual leave to spend time on promoting government schemes, making them "soldier-ambassadors". “The Army Training Command, which should be focused on preparing our jawans to defend the nation, is busy preparing scripts and training manuals on how to promote government schemes,” he said.

According to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the bureaucrats “must be kept independent and non-political” at all times.

BJP hits back at Congress

The BJP leaders, however, hit back at Congress' objection over the circular.

BJP president JP Nadda said that it “baffles” him to see the Congress having an issue with public servants reaching the grassroots to ensure saturation of schemes. “It maybe an alien concept to the Congress Party, but public service delivery is the duty of a government,” he said.

Extending his attack on the opposition party, Nadda said, “Congress only has an interest in keeping the poor in poverty and hence their opposition to the saturation drive.”

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that bureaucrats are duty-bound to serve the people, as the elected government "deems fit".

(With inputs from agencies)

