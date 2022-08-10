Ration vendor’s licence suspended for ‘forcing’ people to buy Tricolour in Haryana
The Haryana food and supplies department has suspended the licence of a ration depot holder in Karnal for allegedly forcing people to buy the national flag with food items in the backdrop of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, senior officials said on Wednesday.
The incident prompted the Centre to write to states/UTs directing them to ensure that ration is provided smoothly to all beneficiaries.
In videos that surfaced on social media, the vendor, Dinesh Kumar, can be seen saying that the local administration had issued orders saying ration should be given only if people buy the Tricolour. Other clips show beneficiaries alleging that they were refused ration because they did not buy the flag.
The clips surfaced online after a local news outlet visited the ration shop on Monday. HT could not verify the authenticity of these videos.
Karnal deputy commissioner, Anish Yadav, said that the incident took place in Chirao-Hemda village and that Kumar’s licence had been cancelled.
According to orders issued by Karnal District food and supply controller (DFSC), Kushal Boora, action was taken against Kumar for forcing ration card holders to buy the national flag before ration in the violation of the PDS control Order 2009 & National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. HT has seen a copy of the order.
Deputy commissioner Yadav also appealed to the general public to inform the local administration if any more such incidents are noticed. He said people can voluntarily buy the flag from fair price shops and other outlets at ₹20 and for the convenience of the public, 88,400 flags have been provided by the administration to depot holders.
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi also tweeted the video and wrote, “It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the Tricolour or their share of ration is being deducted instead.”
“It is shameful to collect the price of the Tricolour that resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor,” he added.
Speaking to HT, Union food secretary, Sudhanshu Pandey, said no beneficiary can be denied subsidised ration under the NFSA or the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY). He said the department of food and public distribution has not issued any instructions to sell the national flag to beneficiaries and states have been directed to ensure “smooth and unconditional” delivery of ration, as per norms.
“This is highly irregular as bonafide National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries should be provided the full quantity of their entitled foodgrains as per rules, without any precondition,” the letter by the Centre to principal secretaries of all states/UTs stated.
“It may, therefore, be strictly ensured that no genuine NFSA beneficiary suffers on account of arbitrary action of fair price shop dealers/officials,” it added.
(With inputs from HTC, Delhi)
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics