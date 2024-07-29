Rau's IAS coaching centre deaths: Who was 21-year-old victim Tanya Soni?

Tanya Soni, one of the three UPSC aspirants who were killed after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi flooded due to rain, had dreamt of becoming a civil servant since childhood. Originally from Bihar's Aurangabad, Tanya had been living in Delhi. Her parents live in Telangana, where her father works. (X)

Twenty-one-year-old Tanya loved poetry and was determined to pass the UPSC exam and join the civil services. Originally from Bihar's Aurangabad, Tanya had been living in Delhi. Her parents live in Telangana, where her father works.

Three UPSC aspirants, two women and one man, died when they were trapped in a basement library at Rau's IAS Study Circle, which flooded after a heavy rain in Delhi on Saturday.

Tanya's father, Vijay Kumar, told PTI that his daughter had been studying at the coaching centre for the past month after graduating with a BA in political science from a college in Delhi.

“Tanya had completed her graduation in Delhi and was preparing for UPSC there. She had a lot of interest since her childhood (in cracking UPSC),” Vijay told PTI while travelling to bring his daughter's body from Delhi to their hometown.

He said that his family was on a train to Lucknow when they learned about Tanya's death.

"After getting information (about Tanya's death) we got down at Nagpur and took a flight to Delhi," he said adding that Tanya's body had been handed over to the family and "we are on the way to Bihar (where the last rites will be conducted)", as per PTI.

Kumar has worked for the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Telangana for 25 years and is currently a Deputy General Manager. His family lives in Mancherial, as per PTI.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also expressed their condolences on Sunday regarding Tanya's death.

Seven people have been arrested so far, including the building's owners of the and someone suspected of damaging the building's gate. The incident happened because of poor drainage, insufficient safety measures, and not following regulations.