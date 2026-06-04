Ravneet Singh Bittu says he wants to return to Punjab politics after 17 years in Parliament

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday expressed his desire to fight the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, saying he wants to work for his home state after spending nearly 17 years in Parliament.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu wants to return to state politics.(PTI)

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Bittu's statement came as his Rajya Sabha term is going to end later this month.

Want to work for Punjab, says Bittu

"It has been 17 years in Delhi (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). Now I feel like coming to Vidhan Sabha and work for Punjab," Bittu said here.

"Our entire leadership is present here today and fully ready to serve Punjab. Assign us the task, we will go to villages, street to street for the betterment of the state and will knock on the door of every house.

"Our real aim is to connect with the people at the ground level by becoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's soldiers," he said while addressing a gathering after newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon assumed the charge.

BJP outreach and political pitch

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{{^usCountry}} Bittu, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, said the BJP made him the minister despite losing parliamentary elections. Punjab CM reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bittu, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, said the BJP made him the minister despite losing parliamentary elections. Punjab CM reacts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to Bittu's remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the BJP leader would soon lose both his ministerial berth and Rajya Sabha seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to Bittu's remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the BJP leader would soon lose both his ministerial berth and Rajya Sabha seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Union minister, Mann said that Bittu has been asked by the BJP to prove his worth by winning the assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Union minister, Mann said that Bittu has been asked by the BJP to prove his worth by winning the assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bittu's remarks sparked debate in political circles from where he may contest the assembly elections. Bittu's journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bittu's remarks sparked debate in political circles from where he may contest the assembly elections. Bittu's journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995. {{/usCountry}}

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Bittu remained Lok Sabha MP thrice on Congress tickets. He was elected an MP for the first time from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. Later, he was elected from Ludhiana twice in 2014 and 2019.

After he joined the BJP, he unsuccessfully contested from Ludhiana seat in 2024. He was defeated by Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Bittu also expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Punjab after the 2027 assembly polls.

"Our aim is to bring a double-engine government in Punjab and make our state prosperous. Unity, discipline, and a strong message of Punjab's development...the entire party leadership is fully committed to conveying the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every assembly constituency and every worker in Punjab," he said.

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