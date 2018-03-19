RCF to roll out coaches of Tejas express for Delhi-Chandigarh section by April 20

The passengers of the Delhi-Chandigarh section will soon enjoy a comfortable high speed ride as the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) is all set to roll out the second rake of 19 coaches of the Tejas Express by April 20, a senior official said on Monday.

The first rake of Tejas coaches capable of running at 200 kmph was rolled out in June last year and was successfully running on the Mumbai-Goa section.

RCF general manager Satya Prakash Trivedi, who recently took charge of the factory, confirmed the roll-out of the coaches by April 20.

These coaches would be handed over to the Northern Railways and the railway board will decide the date and time of its running, he said.

The roll-out date of the coaches was scheduled in March but got delayed due to problems faced by vendors in importing fire retardant fabric material and infotainment systems, Trivedi said.

He said two more rakes of Tejas coaches would be rolled out by June.

The coaches will have features like remote-controlled venetian curtains, provision of vacuum toilets like in aeroplanes and sensor-based automatic sliding doors inside the compartment.

Other features include luxury chair cars with LCD screens and personalised infotainment systems.

These coaches are also fitted with improved couplers that would provide a jerk-free and comfortable ride at a high speed, Chief Mechanical Engineer P C Gupta said, adding that facilities like wi-fi and a mechanism where passengers can call attendants by using the bell attached to panel have been added.

The RCF will also roll out one rake of double-decker ‘Uday’ coaches with automatic doors, infotainment systems and vacuum toilets in July, the GM said.