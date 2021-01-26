R-Day: Uttarakhand tableau features Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi, Kedarnath dham
Uttarakhand's tableau featured Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi and devotees at Kedarnath dham at the 72nd Republic Day parade on Rajpath.
The front part of the tableau depicted the state's animal Musk Deer, bird Monal and flower Brahmakamal. Monal and Brahmakamal are found in the KedarKhand as well as in the higher Himalayan regions.
The middle of the tableau showed 'Nandi', the vehicle of Lord Shiva, the travelers visiting the Kedarnath dham and the devotees absorbed in devotion.
The rear portion of the tableau featured the temple of Lord Kedar which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. A 'divya shila' was also shown just behind the temple which was the divine rock that stood in the way of the floods and saved the Kedarnath shrine in the disaster of 2013.
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
