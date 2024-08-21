Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company; 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured in a reactor explosion at a company located in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh, according to news agency ANI. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.(Video screengrab / PTI)

The incident occurred earlier today, and the injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Deepika, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Anakapalle district.

The condition of the injured individuals has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion, and more details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates