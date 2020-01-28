e-paper
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause

Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the exercise for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be carried out in Bengal. Last month, she also suspended work on the National Population Register (NPR).

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(Samir Jana/ HT Photo)
         

A day after West Bengal became the fourth state to pass an assembly resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), chief minister Banerjee said Tuesday that was she was ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial law but the legislation has to be rolled back first.

“I am ready for talks with the PM on CAA, but the Centre has to withdraw the Act first,” PTI quoted her as saying at a protest meet in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) boss who has been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests in Bengal defended herself for leading many of the protests saying, “Protesting against the Centre’s decisions does not make opposition parties anti-national.”

It is not only the TMC which is protesting in Bengal. The opposition Congress, Left parties and students have also staged protests against the amended citizenship law which fast tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

On Monday, she had urged Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress to put aside “narrow political differences” and jointly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Banerjee had earlier said that the exercise for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be carried out in Bengal. Last month, she also suspended work on the National Population Register (NPR).

