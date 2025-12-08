Real spirituality spreads peace, not division: TN CM amid row over lamp

Real spirituality spreads peace, not division, chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin said on Sunday while announcing new infra-development related schemes in Madurai, shortly after protests were held in the district over lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Deepathoon — the ancient stone lamp pillar. The Deepathoon issue became contentious last week after authorities denied permission for the lighting ceremony despite successive high court orders allowing it. (PTI)

The Deepathoon issue became contentious last week after authorities denied permission for the lighting ceremony despite successive high court orders allowing it. While the festival is now over, several people, including TN BJP chief, were held for joining a protest on December 4 to light the lamp atop the hill. Amid the row, the DMK government had moved the Supreme Court, which asked the state to get its plea numbered and listed.

Speaking about the controversy at an event in Madurai on Sunday, the CM said: “The lighting of the sacred lamp at Tirupparankundram was done traditionally by the HR&CE Department. True devotees know this. Some groups are trying to provoke unrest for political gain.”

He added: “Real spirituality spreads peace—not division…Madurai will always reject violence and stand for peace. Opposition parties may cause hurdles, but Tamil Nadu continues to achieve unprecedented economic growth.”

He further asserted that all communities live harmoniously in Madurai and the flame of social justice lit by founder of the Dravidian movement, EV Ramsamy, revered as Periyar, will continue to shine in Tamil Nadu. “Nobody can stop it. Even in 2026 (assembly elections) the flame and the Dravidian model of government will continue, ” he added.

Stalin also accused the BJP-led Union government of stalling the development of Tamil Nadu by curtailing funds, stalling projects in various sectors. “We are creating job opportunities through investor summits. But BJP leaders tell our youth to sell pakoras... We opened a world-class hockey stadium in Madurai—currently hosting the Junior World Cup with 24 countries participating. But the Union Government denies sports funding to Tamil Nadu while favouring BJP-ruled states,” he said, reiterating the delay in construction of AIIMS Madurai, and the central government’s rejection to Madurai and Coimbatore Metro Rail proposals.

Slamming BJP ally AIADMK’s rule until 2021, Stalin said, “We have rescued Tamil Nadu from a disastrous rule in the past.”

Taking a hit on Stalin, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagendran said: “The CM always tells lies. He governs based on the party’s voting pattern. There’s no issue regarding lighting of the lamp during Karthigai deepam. Islamic people are not against us. They are not against the judgement. Only the CM is against this. This will reflect in the 2026 assembly election.”

On the other hand, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) listed the recent crimes in Tamil Nadu and said that the issues plaguing the state is a deteriorating law and order which has affected development. “From children to women nobody is safe during the day and night in the DMK regime. Stalin should focus on that in the next four months which is the end of his regime.”

The Madras high court on December 5 asked the Tamil Nadu government once again to explain its “repeated failure” to permit the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Deepathoon -- the ancient stone lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram hill even as the Supreme Court agreed to consider hearing the Stalin-led government’s plea in the matter. On December 5, the Madurai police registered a case against 113 people, including TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, senior party leader H Raja, who protested on December 4 to push for the lighting of a lamp atop the hill. The DMK government refused to comply with a Madras HC order on the issue justifying that law and order will be affected.

Stalin, who was flanked by senior DMK leaders including minister Palanivel Thiagarajan who is a legislator from Madurai, said that he was a “man of progressive thought, and foresight—deeply spiritual yet firm against those who misuse religion to spread hatred”.

The Thiruparankundram hill covers the Subramaniya Swamy temple, Kasi Viswanathan temple, and Sikkander Badusha dargah,. The place came into the spotlight in February, after members of Hindu Munnani held a protest condemning some individuals who ate meat on the hillock and the issue around the hill is heating up again ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

A petitioner affiliated with right-wing organisations, filed a plea in the Madurai bench of the Madras HC seeking permission to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp, triggering a political-religious flashpoint in Tamil Nadu on the deepathoon which the court allowed. But, the HR&CE did not adhere and continued the tradition of lighting a lamp Thirupparankundram, at the same time as the lamp was being lit at Uchipillaiyar Temple Deepa Mandapam.