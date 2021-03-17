IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Received complaints citing violation of FDI against some e-comm firms: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
india news

Received complaints citing violation of FDI against some e-comm firms: Goyal

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said no representation from All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) was received regarding banning of some big e-commerce companies from operating in India.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST

The government has received complaints against certain e-commerce companies alleging violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and necessary actions have been taken for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said no representation from All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) was received regarding banning of some big e-commerce companies from operating in India.

"The government has received complaints against certain e-commerce companies alleging violation of FDI policy and necessary actions under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 have been taken for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate," he said.

Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said there are 1,569 tea gardens in the country covering total area of 4,20,671 hectares.

He said the Tea Board has provided financial assistance of 217.77 crore to tea companies from 2017-18 till February 1, 2021.

In another reply, Singh said the top five countries from where India has imported goods during 2020 (January- December) include China, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

India has imported goods worth USD 143.5 billion from these five nations during the period, which is about 39 per cent of India's total inbound shipments.

"The major items of import from China are products such as telecom instruments, computer hardware and peripherals, fertilizers, electronic components/instruments, project goods, organic chemicals, drug intermediates, consumer electronics, electrical machinery," he added.

To a separate question, Singh said the government has received representations regarding under invoicing and smuggling of raw human hair.

"The matter has been referred to the Ministry/Agencies concerned for necessary action," he said.

To a question on exports, he said 43,493 crore has been refunded to exporters on account of export of goods with payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) as on March 11, 2021 this fiscal year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
piyush goyal in lok sabha
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9.(Niharika Kulkarni / REUTERS)
The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9.(Niharika Kulkarni / REUTERS)
india news

60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," BS Yediyurappa told reporters. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," BS Yediyurappa told reporters. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

PM asked K'taka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says Yediyurappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • BS Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
In November 2019, the court had called upon all states to apprise it of steps taken by them to put in place the grievance redressal mechanism, as provided under the National Food Security Act. (Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
In November 2019, the court had called upon all states to apprise it of steps taken by them to put in place the grievance redressal mechanism, as provided under the National Food Security Act. (Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
india news

News updates from HT: Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar serious

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
india news

70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT archive)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT archive)
india news

With BJP’s steady rise in Odisha, CM Patnaik turns to religion, culture

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Since 2019, the chief minister’s politics has evolved to keep pace with the BJP’s ambitions. His focus on religion and culture is seen to be part of his attempt to keep the BJP’s ploy of painting opponents as insensitive to Hindu aspirations in check
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:05 PM IST
PM Modi mentioned Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for vaccine wastage, said every state should aim for zero wastage of vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addressed the opening ceremony of International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conference.(PTI)
PM Modi addressed the opening ceremony of International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conference.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 taught us no nation is immune to global disasters: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Terming the current situation "unprecedented", the Prime Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019.(PTI photo)
Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019.(PTI photo)
india news

Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Businessman counting money, Indian Rupee currency, in the envelope just given by his partner after making an agreement in private dark room - loan, briberry and corruption scam concepts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Businessman counting money, Indian Rupee currency, in the envelope just given by his partner after making an agreement in private dark room - loan, briberry and corruption scam concepts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Inter-state gang selling PG medical seats busted; scores of students cheated

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The investigating officer said details of several students, who were in touch with the agency were obtained in the raid on the consultancy firm and the name of the kingpin, one Vishal Kumar was revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.(PTI)
Polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.(PTI)
india news

YSR Congress confident of winning Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in by election

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The YSR Congress party won the Tirupati Lok Sabha (Scheduled Caste reserved) seat in 2014 and again in 2019, improving its vote share from 47.84 per cent to 55.03 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka High Court (PTI File Photo)
Karnataka High Court (PTI File Photo)
india news

Polygraph test can only be conducted with consent of the accused: Karnataka HC

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The court noted that the silence of the accused does not amount to consent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
india news

Received complaints citing violation of FDI against some e-comm firms: Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said no representation from All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) was received regarding banning of some big e-commerce companies from operating in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
india news

Hit by pandemic, gig workers plan to create umbrella union

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola-Uber Drivers Association in Bengaluru, said on Tuesday that a meeting will be held next week to finalise the plan for the new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The apex court sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million Aadhaar cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss resurgence of Covid-19: Here’s what he said

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Modi said over 3 million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted: “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP