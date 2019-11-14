e-paper
Recent SC orders need to be ‘studied studiously’, says Sitaram Yechury

Among the recent important cases settled by the top court is the Ayodhya title suit, in which the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench handed over the disputed land to Hindus while asking the government to give Muslims an appropriate 5-acre alternative land.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Left leader Sitaram Yechury said some of the top court’s recent verdicts needed to be ‘studied studiously’
Left leader Sitaram Yechury said some of the top court’s recent verdicts needed to be ‘studied studiously’(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Soon after the Supreme Court on Thursday referred to a larger bench all review petitions seeking overturning of order allowing entry of women of reproductive age into Kerala’s Sabarimala shrine, Left leader Sitaram Yechury said some of the top court’s recent verdicts needed to be ‘studied studiously’

“Some of the recent verdicts of the Supreme Court will have to be studied studiously. If somebody says some verdicts are in favour of a particular ideology, he cannot be blamed,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Kozhikode.

Among the recent important cases settled by the top court is the Ayodhya title suit, in which the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench handed over the disputed land to Hindus while asking the government to give Muslims an appropriate 5-acre alternative land.

Reacting to the Ayodhya order, the Left party in a statement had said: “The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable.”

Yechury had on Wednesday raised doubts over the Supreme Court allowing Karnataka rebels to contest by-polls in the state. “It is good that the Supreme Court has upheld these MLAs’ disqualification. But the apex court has allowed them to contest the by-poll for which the reason has not been explained,” he said according to news agency ANI.

“Once you are disqualified, there is a certain period in which you cannot contest elections. That matter has obviously been raised,” he added.

