Recently launched communication satellite CMS-01 placed in final orbit

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST

The communication satellite CMS-01 launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) last Thursday has been placed in its final circular orbit of about 36,000 kilometres after a few orbit raising manoeuvres.

CMS-01 is India’s 42nd communication satellite that will replace the functions of GSAT-12 launched in 2011. It will remain in orbit for over seven years providing connectivity for e-learning, tele-health, and disaster management services.

The satellite was placed in an elliptical Geostationary Transfer Orbit by India’s workhorse PSLV-C50 on December 20 after 20 minutes 11 seconds of a launch from India’s only spaceport at Sriharikota. This was the second launch of the space agency this year when most of the planned launches were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four days after the launch, the onboard liquid apogee motor was fired a few times to increase the orbit to the final geosynchronous one. A geosynchronous orbit matches the Earth’s rotation and is used by satellites for weather monitoring, communications, and surveillance.

“After the injection of CMS-01 communication satellite into an elliptical sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit on December 17, 2020, all orbit raising manoeuvers have been completed successfully. The satellite reflector has been deployed. All the intended launch and early phase operations are completed successfully,” said ISRO in a statement.

After in-orbit testing, the satellite will be handed over to the users of communication services in the first week of January 2021.