IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development.
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:19 AM IST

For the first time since it was expanded to cover the entire country by April 2008, India’s flagship rural jobs programme has generated more than three billion days of work in less than a year, but as more people scrambled for work, the share of female workers and the average days of employment for families shrank for the first time in five years, according to government data.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development. The surge in the year that began in April is attributed to the pandemic and the lockdown enforced at end-March that forced millions of workers to return to the countryside from the cities

But as more people demanded work, employment opportunities for women have shrunk. In the current year, 52.7% of work (share in persondays) has been done by women, the lowest in five years. Between 2016-17 and 2019-20 , women’s share of work allotted under MGNREGS was 54.77%, 54.59%, 53.53% and 56.16%.

MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women. Under the scheme, at least one member of each poor rural household is assured 100 days of work in a year.

More people seeking such work meant fewer average days of employment for households. In this financial year, rural households have found an average of just 44.8 days of employment. Only 3.1 million families have completed the full quota of 100 days of work per year.

The scheme, widely seen as the last resort for rural households, received the highest annual funding this year of more than R1 lakh crore. MGNREGS work was also included in the special package to offer employment to labourers who returned home during the initial months of the pandemic.

This year, 105 million people have participated in MGNREGS, the highest in five years, indicating the surge in demand for jobs even as the Indian economy contracted by a record 23.9% in the quarter ended June, followed by a decline of 7.5% in the three months ended September.

Former rural development secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra said: “Usually, the men go to cities or take up other work and women engage in MGNREGS for extra family income. But this year, it might be that the health concerns have seen a section of woman workers reluctant to come out and work.” He added, “The fall in average days of employment is likely to improve as young men have returned to the cities and now less families are likely to see work in the remaining months.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india
app
Close
e-paper
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
india news

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi. Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot whose legend lives on...

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:19 AM IST
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
india news

BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 AM IST
She admitted that the alliance between her People’s Democratic Party and the BJP was her father’s idea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:56 AM IST
  • Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
  • Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
india news

Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The decision was taken by the state government during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the CM house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, on Friday stepped up its attack on the chat transcripts between journalist Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into what it called a breach of national security
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Hyderabad : The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of Andhra Pradesh and state election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar on Friday headed for a showdown over the conduct of elections to village councils in the state in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP