‘Recovered cases of Covid-19 outnumber active patients by over 2 lakh, recovery rate at 62.78%’: Govt

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:06 IST

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients in India have outnumbered active cases, the government stated in a released on Saturday. While the number of coronavirus cases across India has crossed 8 lakh, the positive news is that more and more people are beating the deadly contagion across the country. So far, 515,385 people have recovered from Covid-19 across India. The number of people suffering from Covid-19 across India stands at 283,407 - this translates to ‘active’ cases excluding recovered patients and fatalities. Over 22,000 people died from the virus in the country.

The government said that a series of pro-active, pre-emptive and coordinated measures have been taken by the Centre and various state governments to contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Coupled with effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities, timely diagnosis and effective clinical management of Covid-19 cases, the cumulative total number of recovered cases among Covid-19 patients has crossed the 5 lakh mark today,” the release read. The recovered cases of coronavirus outnumber the Covid-19 active cases by 2,31,978.

“With this progressively widening gap, the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78%. During the last 24 hours, 19,870 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged,” it noted.

The government also said that all 2,83,407 active cases are under medical supervision either in the central and state government hospitals (in the case of severe patients) and under home isolation for pre-symptomatic patients and those showing moderate symptoms.

The release also pointed to the recent policy changes initiated by the government which helped in ramping up the country’s testing capacity and facilitating rapid testing.

“Allowing all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing for Covid and introduction of Rapid Antigen point of care testing along with RT-PCR has substantially bolstered the Covid-19 tests in the country,” it said.

According to government data, India has tested 1,13,07,002 samples for Covid-19 through the collective public and private labs under ICMR’s diagnostic network of 1180 labs in the country.

“While those in the public sector have appreciably increased to 841 labs, the number of private labs has also been strengthened to a total of 339. The per-day tests are demonstrating a steep upward trend with 2,82,511 samples tested yesterday. As on date, the Test per Million (TPM) for the country stands at 8,193,” the release stated.