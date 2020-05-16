Recoveries are outpacing new Covid-19 infections in Rajasthan

india

While Covid-19 cases are rising consistently in Rajasthan, the total number of recovered patients has now outstripped the total number of active cases in the state. In the first fortnight of May, the recoveries rose by 57 % compared to an 18% rise in active cases.

On May 1, the number of recovered patients was 1,116 which increased to 2,638 by May 15. So in 15 days, 1,522 or 57.6 per cent of patients have recovered.

On the other hand, the number of active cases on May 1 was 1,488 which had risen to 1,818 as on May 15, a rise of 18 per cent.

Till May 5, the active cases-1,544 were more than the number of recovered patients-1,525.

However, the trend reversed from May 6 when the number of recoveries jumped to 1,739 while the active cases dipped to 1,485. On May 10, the total number of recovered went up to 2,241, while the active cases went further down to 1,465.

Rajasthan is at the fifth spot among the states with the most number of Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. However, Rajasthan’s 55.7 per cent recovery rate is among the best in these five states.

State health minister Raghu Sharma has on several occasions praised the doctors and health workers for medical management of positive patients.

Aggressive testing has helped Rajasthan in tracing Covid patients who are either being quarantined or hospitalised to contain the spread of the virus. Till May 15, the total number of samples taken for testing stood at 2,12,317.

Sharma said Rajasthan has focused on increasing its testing capacity steadily which has reached 12,000 per day and aims to scale it up to 25,000 tests per day by the end of May.

Covid-19 casualties have risen by over 100 per cent in the state in the first fifteen days of the month from 62 on May 1 to 125 by May 15.