Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Red alert for heavy rain in Kerala tomorrow; schools in 8 districts shut

ANI |
Jun 15, 2025 10:58 PM IST

All educational institutions in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, are closed for Monday.

In view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday.

Kerala rain: Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas.(PTI)
Kerala rain: Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas.(PTI)

The closure applies to schools, Anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centers, and other educational institutions in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, "In view of the Red Alert issued in the district and continuous heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday, June 16. This includes Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres."

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by local administrations.

According to IMD, heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) with isolated Extremely Heavy (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala from 14th to 17th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 18th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Lakshadweep on 14th & 15th June 2025, the IMD said in a release. (ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News
