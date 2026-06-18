Red Road closure, govt staff ‘mandatory’ attendance for PM Modi's Yoga Day event trigger row in Bengal

The West Bengal government's order to close Red Road until June 21 for the International Yoga Day celebrations, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Kolkata, has triggered a fresh row in the state.

PM Narendra Modi is set to lead the Yoda Day event in Kolkata on June 21. (ANI)

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In another development, the State Coordination Committee of the West Bengal Government Employees challenged the West Bengal chief secretary's order asking all state government officers and employees to participate in the International Yoga Day programme on June 21. Meanwhile, the AILU challenged the prolonged closure of the iconic Red Road since June 14, contending that it was causing inconvenience to lawyers belonging to the petitioner organisation who travel to and from the high court.

While the court directed the police to ensure that suitable alternative routes remain available for members of the petitioner organisation as well as the general public to reach their workplaces and destinations while Red Road remains closed, it told the government employees' representative that the directive nowhere states that participation is mandatory.

It is a healthy move, says court

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Amrita Sinha questioned the submission, remarking that Yoga Day event is 'a healthy move'. When the petitioners' counsel, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued that it was the decision of employees, the Court said, “No, you cannot remain unhealthy. Because you are serving the government, the government will never want its employees to be unhealthy,” according to a Bar and Bench report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Amrita Sinha questioned the submission, remarking that Yoga Day event is 'a healthy move'. When the petitioners' counsel, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued that it was the decision of employees, the Court said, “No, you cannot remain unhealthy. Because you are serving the government, the government will never want its employees to be unhealthy,” according to a Bar and Bench report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | International Yoga Day 2026: A wellness expert shares how yoga practice can help manage corporate burnout and anxiety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | International Yoga Day 2026: A wellness expert shares how yoga practice can help manage corporate burnout and anxiety {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, representing Bengal govt, submitted that employees had only been requested to attend the event, as the state seeks to break Andhra Pradesh's record of three crore participants. He added that if any action is taken against an employee for not attending the programme, he or she would be free to approach the court again. TMC slams road closure for Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, representing Bengal govt, submitted that employees had only been requested to attend the event, as the state seeks to break Andhra Pradesh's record of three crore participants. He added that if any action is taken against an employee for not attending the programme, he or she would be free to approach the court again. TMC slams road closure for Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

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The closure of the road also drew criticism from the opposition, with Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra slamming the move. She said that while Red Road could not be closed for even one hour for Eid celebrations, it has now been shut for a week for Yoga Day.

Eid prayers could not be held for 1 hour for 1 day on Red Road but same Red Road closed to traffic for a week for Yoga Divas. Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, Yusuf Pathan - have guts to ask your paymasters this question. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 18, 2026

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"Eid prayers could not be held for 1 hour for 1 day on Red Road but same Red Road closed to traffic for a week for Yoga Divas. Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, Yusuf Pathan - have guts to ask your paymasters this question," Mahua wrote on X.

Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations

PM Modi will lead the national celebrations of International Day of Yoga 2026 at Kolkata's historic Red Road on June 21. The theme for this year's event is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population.

Ahead of the main event, Kolkata will host a series of programmes. On June 19, the "Doud se Dhyan" initiative will highlight the connection between physical fitness and mental well-being, said a PIB release. On June 20, events such as "Vande Yogam" and West Bengal Day celebrations will showcase a blend of yoga, patriotism and the state's cultural heritage. The programmes will culminate with the Prime Minister's participation in the mass yoga session on June 21, the release further said.

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(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubham Pandey ...Read More Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world. Read Less

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