Refrigerator blast triggers wall collapse in Gwalior house, kills 4 of a family

A refrigerator blast reportedly triggered a wall collapse in a house in Gwalior, killing four members of a family and injuring five others early on Saturday.

According to Thatipur police station inspector CS Baghel, the compressor of a refrigerator blew up due to leakage of gas in the house of Charan Singh at around 2 am.

The blast had such an impact that one of the walls of his house and that of his neighbour Anantram Parihar’s house collapsed, Baghel said.

Anantram Parihar (42), his wife Uma Parihar (38), and their two daughters Khushi (14) and Kashish (11) were killed in the incident in Thatipur area of Gwalior, police said.

Five others, including Anantram’s 9-year-old son, sustained injuries.

Thatipur police, who rushed to the spot on being informed, have called a team of experts to ascertain the exact reason behind the blast.

(With input from Mahesh Shivhare in Gwalior)

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 15:15 IST